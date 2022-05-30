ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Troopers with Florida Highway Patrol were called to a crash that seriously injured a Walnut Hill, Fla. man Sunday.

The crash happened after the driver of a red sedan hit a curve while traveling along Arthur Brown Road Sunday, May 29. The driver then struck a Railroad Crossing pole which caused the sedan to land in a farm field, according to a news release from the FHP.

The 42-year-old driver was seriously injured in the crash and flown to Mobile, Ala. for treatment. The crash happened at about 4 p.m. at Arthur Brown Road and Corley Road in McDavid, according to the news release.