ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Office of State Attorney First Circuit released a press release stating a Florida man was convicted of drug trafficking on Thursday, Feb 10.

Charles Earl Johnson Jr. was convicted by a jury of Trafficking Methamphetamine, Trafficking in Hydrocodone, Trafficking in Cocaine, and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Alprazolam), Possession of a Controlled Substance (More than 20 grams of Cannabis), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The release states, Johnson was stopped for a traffic violation on Rio Grande Circle in Escambia County and was the only occupant in the car as the driver. K9 alerted on the vehicle and a subsequent search was preformed on the vehicle. A large quality of cash, narcotics, and three firearms were found during that traffic stop.

On Tuesday, Feb 22, Johnson was sentenced to 35 years in Florida’s Department of Corrections. Johnson’s prior record included Sales of a Controlled Substance within 1000 feet of a School, Trafficking Cocaine, and Possession of a Firearm by a convicted felon among other felony and misdemeanor offenses.