ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is accused of sexually assaulting an “intellectually disabled adult” in January, according to an arrest report from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Christopher Morado, 43, was booked into the Escambia County Jail at around 2:03 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18. He remains in jail without bond.

According to the arrest report, Morado did “actually and intentionally commit the offense of sexual battery on a person 18 years of age or older by a person 18 years of age or older” on Jan. 10, 2023.

On January 17, Morado was taken into custody and read his Miranda Rights. According to the arrest report, Morado told the deputy the victim “seemed a little slow” but competent.

On February 1, the victim was brought to the Sheriff’s Office for an interview. The deputy said the victim “appeared developmentally delayed.”

According to the arrest report, the victim went to Baptist Hospital to be “voluntarily placed under a Baker Act” the night of the incident.

The hospital called the victim’s caretaker and told them they would be sent home in a taxi. Hours passed and the victim did not get home.

The victim provided a sworn statement to the deputy. The victim said they met Morado outside Baptist Hospital and they walked to Morado’s house. At the house, Morado is accused of rubbing the victim underneath their clothing. The statement said Morado then got on top of the victim, who told him to get off and they were hurting. Morado allegedly then took off his pants and had sex with the victim.

The caretaker called the Pensacola Police Department and the victim was listed as missing and endangered. The victim was located and told a deputy they had sex with Morado and left Baptist Hospital with him “willingly.”