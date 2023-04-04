ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was arrested and charged with multiple crimes after he was caught driving a stolen car and found with methamphetamine is in underwear after a traffic stop on Monday, according to an arrest report.

Jorrell Delarrian Stallworth, 27, was booked into the Escambia County Jail on Monday, April 3 and charged with two counts of obstruction of justice, grand theft of a motor vehicle, escaped prisoner, possession of a controlled substance with prescription.

According to the arrest report, a deputy saw a blue Nissan Altima with a Florida tag, which was reported stolen. The deputy said they were waiting for “additional units” when two men got into the car and drove away on the south side of the OYO Hotel on Pensacola Blvd.

The deputy said he tried to pull them over, but the driver did not stop. The deputy said he saw the car “jump the curb” on N W St. and a man running south on W. St. wearing a white tee shirt and dark pants.

Deputies tried to use a K9 to locate the suspect, but were unsuccessful.

“A short time later,” a man contacted the sheriff’s office to report a “black male matching the description of the suspect” they were looking for. The man told the deputy the suspect was “rearranging items in his backyard,” according to the arrest report.

Deputies located Stallworth and was “positively” identified as the person running from the traffic stop.

Deputies searched Stallworth and found a Nissan Altima key fob. EMS was requested for Stallworth “due to asthma” and he was transported to Baptist Hospital. According to the arrest report, Stallworth tried to “escape custody while using the restroom.”

Stallworth’s attempt was unsuccessful and he was brought to jail. He was found with methamphetamine “in the underwear pocket underneath his testicles.”

Stallworth is currently being held on a $32,000 bond. A circuit court dare is scheduled for April 28.