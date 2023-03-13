ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man found guilty of selling Methamphetamine in December 2021 has been sentenced for the crime, according to the Florida State Attorney’s Office.

Jack Albert Hofer was sentenced to 15 years in prison Friday after he was found guilty on drug charges in January 2023.

In December 2021, Hofer was attempting to sell methamphetamine to who he thought was a normal buyer; however, he was actually selling it to a narcotics detective with the Pensacola Police Department. Hofer was arrested on drug charges.

Hofer is set to serve three years of his 15-year sentence day-to-day. He also must pay $50,000 in mandatory fines.