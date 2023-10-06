ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florida man was arrested on child and animal sex charges after detectives found unlawful images on his phones, according to a sheriff’s office arrest report.

Dana Schroeder, 74, of Pensacola, was arrested on 13 counts these four felony charges:

six counts of possession of obscene material

four counts of animal cruelty

one count of lewd, lascivious behavior by a person over 18 years old

two counts of lewd, lascivious behavior committed in the presence of a victim less than 16 years old

Deputies received a report from a person about child abuse, according to the ECSO’s records. They went to the scene and spoke with the reporting person who claimed Schroeder offered the child victim $2,000 to “run around the house naked in front of him” while the two were at home, the arrest record states.

The reporting person also told deputies that the victim said Schroeder had exposed his genitals while sitting on the furniture and the swimming pool in the past, and Shroeder reportedly told that person these exposures were accidental. The victim said Schroeder described in detail how babies are made, according to the reporting person.

After an interview with the victim, detectives got a search warrant and took two Blink cameras and two iPhones from Schroeder, according to the arrest record.

While reviewing photos from the phone, detectives found at least five photos of a person and animal engaged in sexual activity.

Five other photographs were found of girls between the ages of 8 and 10 in unlawful poses, according to the ECSO report.

Schroeder, who claimed he was innocent, was booked into the Escambia County jail log on Oct. 5.