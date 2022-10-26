ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After being on the run for months following an investigation about abusing a 12-year-old, a Levy County, Fla., man was arrested in Escambia County on Tuesday.

Imanuel Marrero, 28, was charged with capital sexual battery and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child between 12 and 16-years-old.

According to Levy County Sheriff’s Office deputies, in May 2022, the Criminal Investigation Division opened an investigation based upon a complaint filed on behalf of a 12-year-old. The child disclosed to the parent that the then boyfriend of the parent inappropriately touched her, exposed himself to her and had intercourse with her.

Deputies said they soon found the suspect and Marrero fled the area when the allegations were made known. Deputies said the investigation continued and detectives built their case. Months went by before Marrero was located in Escambia County. Detectives went to Escambia County and conducted an interview with Marrero.

Detectives said during the interview there was enough information corroborating events described by the victim. Detectives then secured a warrant for Marrero’s arrest.

Marrero was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $350,000 bond and will be transported to the Levy County Detention Center in the near future.