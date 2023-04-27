ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars for allegedly robbing three stores along Mobile Highway in 2019, according to an arrest report from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Donald May, 41, was booked into the Escambia County Jail at around 2:14 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26. He is charged with three counts aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, four counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and two counts of robbery with a firearm. May is being held on a $3,400,000 bond.

According to the arrest report, the robberies occurred between December 4 and December 10 in 2019. Surveillance footage at each business helped identify May.

The robberies happened at:

Dollar General (Mobile Highway) — December 4 Circle K (6920 Mobile Highway) — December 8 Circle K (5050 Mobile Highway) — December 10

In all three robberies, May is seen on surveillance footage pointing a revolver at a store employee demanding money. The same revolver was used in all three armed robberies, according to the arrest report. May was wearing the same black du-rag in each armed robbery.

In the December 10 robbery, a Gatorade bottle was left on the counter. Prints examined on the bottle matched May’s.