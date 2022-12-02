ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was arrested and charged with multiple crimes after the Florida Highway Patrol said he led troopers on a car and foot chase Thursday afternoon in Escambia County, according to a release from the FHP.

Dymitri Antonio Thomas, 26, was arrested, transported to the Escambia County Jail and charged with the following:

Resisting without violence

Possession of firearm/ammunition by convicted felon

Operating a motor vehicle without a valid license

Prisoner escape

Reckless driving

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of Marijuana with intent to sell

Troopers said Thomas was driving a silver 2022 Chevrolet W Michigan Avenue in the area of Montgomery Avenue when they say him “commit several traffic infractions,” at around 12:24 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1. FHP pulled Thomas over. Once the trooper got out his car, Thomas turned around and started heading southbound on Montgomery Avenue before making a right on State Road 296.

Thomas drove recklessly throughout the chase and collided with a Nissan SUV at the intersection of State Road 296 and Louisville Avenue, according to FHP. After the crash, Thomas got out of the car and started running. During the chase, Thomas threw a gun on the ground from his pants.

Thomas was carrying a bag who had the following:

trafficking amount of Fentanyl, Cocaine and Oxycodone

other miscellaneous drug paraphernalia

Thomas was arrested in the Publix parking lot at 5998 Mobile Highway, Pensacola, FL 32526.