ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was arrested overnight after he was caught driving a stolen U-Haul truck, according to a Facebook post from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

John Brown is charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and driving while license suspended.

Deputies said they were told an U-Haul truck was reported stolen traveling southbound on Mobile Hwy. Deputies located the stolen car a “short time later” leaving a hotel. The suspect driving the car was Brown.