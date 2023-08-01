ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County man was arrested after a woman alleged he sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager, according to an arrest report from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

A person went into the second precinct of the ECSO and reported that a woman said she was sexually assaulted multiple times over a five-year period by Tachalla Pierce, 33. The alleged sexual abuse began in the summer of 2015 when the woman was 14 years old.

The reporting person told deputies that Pierce was entrusted to be the caregiver of the victim at some point and was living at the reporting person’s home. According to the victim, Pierce would punish her in different ways if she would not have sexual relations with him.

The reporting person eventually evicted Pierce from their home after finding out Pierce had “multiple affairs with other women.” The victim told deputies after he left the home, Pierce began stalking her and would show up at the residence.

According to the arrest report, the last sexual incident occurred in February 2019.