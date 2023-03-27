ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florida Circuit Court Judge sentenced a Florida inmate to an additional 30 years in prison following Friday’s conviction of manslaughter with a weapon by an Escambia County Jury, according to a release.

Markell Brent Sawyer killed 79-year-old Nelson Sanderson by beating him over the head with a combination lock in August 2020 at Century Correctional Institute. Both were inmates.

According to the release, Sawyer was serving a sentence for criminal mischief and theft related charges with it set to expire in December 2023. The judge ordered this 30-year sentence to run “consecutive to his current sentence.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement conducted the investigation.