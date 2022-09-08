ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars for trafficking meth after a traffic stop on I-10 by the Florida Highway Patrol on Tuesday.

Jerry William Holtry Jr., 42, was charged with possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, use of drug paraphernalia to transport drugs, possession of less than 10 grams of heroin, and possession of cocaine.

Officers said he was traveling westbound on I-10 on Tuesday when he observed a brown Dodge Ram traveling with a trailer attached, without his seat belt and an expired tag. As officers spoke with Holtry they said there was a smell of marijuana from the vehicle. Officers said Holtry kept repeating over and over how he did not want to go to jail and that he was on probation.

Officers then removed a black suitcase from the vehicle and began to search for the marijuana. When they searched the suitcase, officers said they found multiple syringes that were filled with blood inside the cylinder. Officers continued searching through the suitcase and found a syringe that contained methamphetamine, two small plastic bags containing methamphetamine that weighed 30 grams combined, a white bottle that contained a clear plastic bag with less than one gram of heroin and cocaine that weighed three grams. Officers said in the top pocket of the black suitcase, 57 grams of marijuana was found.

Holtry was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $118,000 bond.