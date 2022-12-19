ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle and driver involved in a hit and run on Dec. 14.

At 9:30 a.m., on Dec. 14, FHP said a 20-year-old male pedestrian was struck by an unknown dark brown pickup truck in the area of Edison Drive, near Garfield Drive in Escambia County.

FHP said the truck turned in front of the pedestrian and immediately fled the area and there could be possible damage to the driver’s side of the truck, near the rear of the vehicle.

According to FHP, the 20-year-old from Molino suffered minor injuries.