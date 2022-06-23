MOLINO, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol says they are looking for someone who might have witnessed the fatal crash in Molino on Highway 98 on June 10. FHP wants to make it clear that this witness is not in trouble. FHP said they would like to speak with the possible witness about what they observed on the day of the crash.

FHP says the potential witness did not call 911 or remain on the scene to provide a statement to law enforcement but this person did witness the crash according to those that did call 911 the day of the crash. The possible is driving a dark-colored, possibly black Dodge Ram-5 door pick up truck and was described by 911 callers as the following:

Male

Approximately 6 feet tall

Heavy set, 250-300 pounds

short cut hair, fray in color, and/or salt and pepper

Age approximately 40-50 years old

possibly local, seemed familiar with the area of the crash

Possible witness Truck

FHP wants to make it clear that this person is under no investigation and that they just want to speak with them about what they saw on the day of the crash.

If anyone has any information on who or where this possible witness could be please contact FHP at 850-484-5000 and ask for Corporal A Roeber or Coropaoral C Knowles.