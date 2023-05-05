ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol said they are investigating a hit and run crash with injuries on North Pace Boulevard and West Blount Street on Thursday.

FHP said the suspect’s car is “possibly” a green older model Mitsubishi Galant with front end damage. The hit and run happened at around 4:30 p.m. on May 4.

FHP shared surveillance footage of the crash along with the release. In the video, you can a speeding car come into the frame from the left side at about the seven second mark. The car slams into another car. A pedestrian is on the corner of the intersection and narrowly gets hit by the cars and debris.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the FHP.