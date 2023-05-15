ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol said they are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist, according to a release.

FHP said the crash happened on Massachusetts Avenue near Armenia Drive at around 11:49 a.m. on Monday, May 15.

The bicyclist was traveling southbound on Armenia Drive and was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue. The car was traveling eastbound.

FHP said “it appears” the driver came to the intersection and slowed down to turn left.

“The turn was made very shorts resulting in the left side of Vehicle 1 [the car] crashing into the left of the bicyclist,” reads the release.

The hit knocked the bicyclist to the ground and caused damage to the front wheel of the bike. The driver of the car continued northbound on Armenia Drive.

FHP said the car is a tree trimming company truck, orange in color. Anyone with any information is encouraged to call FHP or Crimestoppers.