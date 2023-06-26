ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was found guilty of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm after he shot himself in the leg, according to a release from the Florida State Attorney’s Office.

Kopelyn Gerard Gildon, 52, was in possession of a gun when he shot himself on May 13, 2022. According to the release, Gildon tried to convince the jury that he did not know the gun was in his possession and it accidentally went off.

A Florida Department of Law Enforcement Firearm Analyst testified that the particular gun Gildon had, a 107 Military 22 Semiautomatic, could not discharge without pulling the trigger, contradicting Gildon’s testimony.

Gildon was found guilty on June 22, 2023, for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. His sentencing has been delayed until Aug. 25 because of the state’s notice of intent to pursue habitual felony offender status. Gildon faces up to 30 years in state prison.