Florida family believes dog started fire that destroyed home, killed pets

FERRY PASS, Fla. (WKRG) — An Air Force veteran and her family have lost their home and three pets after a fire in the Pensacola area and they believe one of their dogs might have started the fire.

Just a few days before Christmas, Christine is thankful to be here with her daughter Mikayla and grandson Silas. Late Tuesday night, a fire destroyed everything in their home at Olive Road and Stonebrook Drive.

“We’ve lost everything,” Christine said. “All we have left is what’s in that car right there.”

“What’s important is I’m okay, she’s okay..my son is okay,” Mikayla said.

They lost their dog Snoopy and two cats Goose and Bob. They think one of the cats might’ve run away.

Christine said they had three dogs and they typically take them for a walk separately. While switching the dogs out, Christine thinks one of them jumped and somehow turned on the stove.

“They ran into the kitchen and one of them must’ve inadvertently jumped up on the stove and turned the knob and left the stove top on,” Christine said.

She said when they returned home from walking one dog, the fire and smoke was too intense for them to get inside.

“We could hear the cats crying and I ran around to the back to see if I could get the dogs out,” Christine said. “One of them came out but the other one was already deceased.”

Other family members joined them Wednesday outside their home as they all talked about how thankful they are to be alive.

“We’re all safe,” Christine and Mikayla said as they hugged each another.

The fire happened at a quadplex so there are four separate units. The unit next to them burned but was empty because their neighbors moved out just two weeks ago.

The family is getting help from the American Red Cross and some strangers and for that, they they’re grateful. Mikayla said as their home was burning, an unknown woman ran up and gave her $200 and she’d like to tell her thank you.

The community is raising money for the family through GoFundMe. If you would like to donate, click here.