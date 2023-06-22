PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Habitat for Humanity received more than $2.5 million to fund new affordable homes and a Community Land Trust under Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 2023-24 budget.

According to a new release, these funds will be used to support workforce and active-duty families in Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties.

A 30-parcel subdivision will be created, with 20% of homes reserved as active-duty rentals. Likewise, the Northwest Florida Community Land Trust will be launched and require the new homes indefinitely be sold to low-to-moderate income households. The release claims this will make homeownership attainable for low-income households and create permanent affordable housing stock.

“Cost and dwindling housing inventories are adversely impacting too many of our citizens…This generous support will play a critical role in building lives, community, and hope,” said Sam Young, Pensacola HFH President and CEO.

Reverend Dr. Gene Franklin, Pensacola HFH’s Board Chair commented, “It is not only our mission to provide affordable housing for the families and individuals in our workforce at the hospitals, fire departments, service industry and beyond, but to provide security and safety for the generations to come.”

This will greatly increase Pensacola HFH’s ability to provide deserving families with affordable homeownership opportunities, claims the release.

To learn more, visit Pensacola Habitat for Humanity at www.pensacolahabitat.org.