Flora-Bama to hire over 200 people at job fair

PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG) — Flora-Bama will be hosting a job fair in hopes of hiring over 200 people at the beginning of 2022.

The job fair will be Friday, Jan. 14, and Saturday, Jan. 15 and will include positions across their businesses including Flora-Bama, Flora-Bama Liquor & Lotto, Flora-Bama Yacht Club and Flora-Bama Ole River Grill.

Managers from each business will be having open interviews and filling jobs on those two days. Training will start soon after hiring to “get a jump-start on the 2022 season.”

The Flora-Bama suggests that all interested applicants go to www.florabama.com/application and apply online in advance. All hires must have a clean background check and the Flora-Bama asks that everyone bring their proof of citizenship and proper identification.

Ages 16-years-old and up are eligible for Ole River Grill and Yacht Club and 18-years-old and up is required for Flora-Bama and Liquor Store.

Available positions include:

Server

Busser

Bartender

Hostess

Food Runner

Dishwasher

Cook

Kitchen Prep

Gift Shop

Liquor Store

Special Event Support

Customer Service

Door Staff

Maintenance and more.

