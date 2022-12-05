PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — On Tuesday, flags will be flown at half-staff in honor of “Naval Air Station Pensacola Remembrance Day.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a proclamation on Monday, which said Dec. 6 would be known as “Naval Air Station Pensacola Remembrance Day” in Florida.

“On December 6, 2019, a horrific act of terrorism was committed at Naval Air Station Pensacola, taking the lives of three U.S. Navy sailors and injuring other heroic victims,” DeSantis said in a release. “As a mark of respect for the victims, I signed a Proclamation directing the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.”

To see the full proclamation, click here.