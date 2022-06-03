UPDATE (10:41 p.m.): The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Jimmie Louis King was found and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 78-year-old man who was last seen Friday night.

Jimmie Louis King was last seen Friday, June 3, at the 8300 block of Rusell Avenue. King was last seen around about 6:30 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the ECSO.

King may be driving a 2002 white Chevy Tahoe. The Tahoe has a Florida tag with the plate number Z067IR.

King is 6 feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds. Investigators believe King was wearing gray sweatpants and a blue and gray jacket.

If you have any information about King’s whereabouts, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620. Deputies said King may be traveling to Frisco City, Ala.