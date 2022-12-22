PENSACOLA, Fla, (WKRG) — Five teenagers have been arrested and they’re accused of burglarizing and stealing vehicles in Pensacola.

Pensacola Police caught the teenagers, who are between 15 and 17 years old, around 4 a.m. Thursday at Ashley Club Apartments on Scenic Highway.

Officers said they were there burglarizing cars and officers recovered four stolen vehicles. Police also found keys to a Chrysler but they’ve not located or identified that vehicle.

The teenagers are charged with grand theft auto, burglary, prowling or loitering and resisting arrest. Two of them are charged with illegal use of a credit card and trespassing. Officers said they all ran from officers when they arrived on scene.