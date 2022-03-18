PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Due to the heavy storms that blew through the area Friday morning, officials with Five Flags Speedway has canceled the Friday night events for March 18.

Friday’s events were supposed to kick off the opening weekend at the raceway, but will not be happening anymore. The ARCA Menards Series East and the Vore’s Compact Touring Series will still be held Saturday, March 19.

On Saturday, pit registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. and grandstands open at noon. ARCA practice will take the track at 2 p.m. Vore’s Compact practice and qualifying will take place from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Pest Doctor 40 for the Vore’s Compacts is at 5 p.m., followed by an autograph session at 6 p.m. The green flag will fly on the Pensacola 200 for ARCA Menards Series East at 7:05 p.m.

Tickets for Saturday’s event will be available at the gates on raceday. For more information, click here.