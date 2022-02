PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — More than half a dozen pets were rescued early Sunday morning during a house fire.

Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to the fire at 5:20 a.m. near Alexandria Drive and Edison Drive in Pensacola. They arrived and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the house.

Five dogs and two cats were rescued. Escambia County EMS resuscitated the animals and cared for them.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental and is not being investigated.