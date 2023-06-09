PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Setup is underway for an all-day celebration Saturday at the Blake Doyle Skatepark.

“There’s really a focus on skating, art and music,” said Jon Shell of Upward Intuition. “There’s kind of something for everybody, really family friendly.”

The skatepark has been open this last month, but Saturday’s “Opening Day Event” will be the first official event held at the park.

Pro skaters Andrew Reynolds and Jamie Foy headline the activities, which include skate clinics, autograph signings, contests, and more.

Organizers hope it’s the first of many events like this. Shell says the goal is to host an annual event that coincides with the Tampa Pro and Tampa Am professional skateboard competitions.

“A lot of the skate industry is on the west coast, so a lot of those guys are coming through Pensacola,” said Shell. “So if we could kind of strategically have something before the Tampa am before the Tampa pro, we’d like to have something that evolves into something special that we do every year.”

However, maybe one of the most exciting events in Saturday’s lineup, the unveiling of a design for a potential skatepark at Pensacola Beach.

Tito Porrata and his team designed the Blake Doyle Skatepark and other parks around the world. Porrata says he’s ready to tackle another one.

“They asked me, and I volunteered, to design and give them a concept to kickstart a park there that compliments this but it doesn’t compete,” said Tito Porrata, of Designer Platform Group.

The goal is to give every skater access to a park.

“It’s like a basketball court, you spread them around town so everyone can have access to them,” said Porrata.

People in the community have been excited to see the turnout of skaters at the park everyday since its opening.

“This is just a great addition to the community so it’s just amazing to see rippers of all ages already here tearing it up,” said Pensacola native, Chris Coogan.

Saturday’s celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m..