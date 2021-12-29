Firefighters rescue dog in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Firefighters from Escambia County Fire Rescue saved a dog Dec. 28 after his head got stuck in a cinder block.

At about 10:17 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of an animal rescue. Once they arrived, they noticed that the dog’s head was stuck in a cinderblock, according to a Facebook post from the Escambia County Fire rescue.

Firefighters comforted the dog as they worked to free his head from the block. The dog was eventually freed using an air chisel, according to the post.

The Escambia County Fire Rescue reports that “the dog is doing just fine and it is a very,very sweet pup.”