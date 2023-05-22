PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Firefighters with the Pensacola Fire Department rescued a baby duck from a “large drainage grate” over the weekend, according to a Facebook post.

The PFD shared photos of four firefighters working to rescue the duck at Veterans Memorial Park.

The first photo is the four firefighters taking a photo with the rescued baby duck. The second photo is one of the firefighters posing with the baby duck. A third photo shows the firefighters working to rescue the duck. It appears they moved the drainage gate with enough room to drop a net into the drain and get the duck.

According to the post, the net was loaned to them by a bystander. Capt. Brian Bacher, Lt. Jordan Morgan, Firefighter Nick Martinez and Firefighter Dylan Martinson were the four who rescued the baby duck.