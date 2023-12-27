PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a fire at a popular restaurant on Pensacola Beach.

Just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters were called to Flounders Chowder House. They got there and found flames near the center of the building after a Christmas tree caught fire.

Several fire departments assisted Escambia County Fire Rescue including crews from Gulf Breeze, Navarre Beach and Pensacola Fire Department.

Damage was minimal. Flounders was open Wednesday, and this isn’t affecting their service or business hours.