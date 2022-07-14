Escambia County Fire Rescue is battling a fire that spread to two buildings at Hayward Avenue and Patricia Drive.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire Rescue is battling a fire that spread to two buildings at Hayward Avenue and Patricia Drive.

Currently, the two streets are closed with Escambia County deputies blocking off Hayward Avenue completely. Six units responded to the fire, which started in an unoccupied building, according to Davis Wood, the public information officer for Escambia County Public Safety.

Florida Light and Power is also on scene to cut the power in nearby areas. Currently, the cause of the fire is unknown.