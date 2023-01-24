ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A home on Sundance Lane in Escambia County was deemed a complete loss after a fire started in its garage, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue.

At 7:15 p.m., on Monday, ECFR units responded to a residential structure fire at the 2900 block of Sundance Lane.

Upon arrival, ECFR said a single-story residential structure was showing heavy fire from the garage. ECFR said the fire continued to expand and spread fire throughout the home. After a lengthy attack, ECFR said the fire was brought under control by 8:45 p.m. The station said there were no injuries or fatalities.

After investigation, ECFR determined the fire started in the vehicle located inside the garage.

Assistance was provided by Escambia County EMS, Florida Power and Light, and Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. ECFR units E6, E1, E4, L12, E2, SQ3, T2, T18, E17, S4, District 1, BC2 and BC3 responded to the fire.