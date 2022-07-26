PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The state fire marshal is investigating a Pensacola apartment fire.

Firefighters arrived at 8 p.m. Monday, July 25 to flames and smoke coming from a building at The Presidio Apartments on Redwood Circle.

The fire was discovered in the wall of one of the units. Several apartments were damaged.

One person was taken to the hospital. This is an ongoing investigation.