ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A fire destroyed a mobile home in Pensacola on Friday, Feb. 4.. Dramatic images posted by Escambia Fire Rescue show flames tearing through the home Friday evening.

The post from the fire department says crews were called to a home in the 8300 block of Kipling Street near East Johnson Avenue at about 5 p.m. Friday evening. The fire was under control in 20 minutes and it caused extensive damage, destroying the home. They say the fire was caused by sparks from an extension cord. No one was hurt.