Fire destroys home in Ensley, family and dog safe

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a fire on Jan. 13 at the 60 block of N. Ensley Street in Ensley.

When firefighters arrived, flames and smoke were already engulfing the back of the home.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out in about 17 minutes. The home did have fire alarms which sounded off when the fire began to spread, saving the residents inside.

Firefighters managed to save the resident’s dog, who needed to be resuscitated.

No one was injured during the fire, but the home was completely destroyed.

Investigators determined that the fire was caused from a lit candle that fell on a mattress.

Residents who lost their home are now being helped by the American Red Cross.