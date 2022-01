ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Firefighters with Escambia County Fire Rescue were called to a fire on Jan. 28 at Wildflower Lane.

When firefighters arrived, the house had flames coming out of the kitchen. Firefighters said the woman was told by a 911 dispatcher to get out of the home, but she wouldn’t go without her dogs.

The dogs was found safe and the woman was taken to a hospital and treated from smoke inhalation. The home suffered from smoke and fire damage.