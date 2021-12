ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A fire destroyed a home on the 1600 block of Larry Avenue in Pensacola December 23rd.

At about 7:30 p.m., Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a report of a fire. When they arrived, they searched the house and found no one inside.

No one was injured.

The State Fire Marshal is continuing to investigate the fire.