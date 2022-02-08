PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Renters and homeowners in Pensacola may be eligible for financial assistance.

The City of Pensacola is offering financial assistance for those who are still recovering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Homeowners and renters must meet specific requirements to meet the eligibility for the programs.

Homeowners must:

Be a homeowner within City of Pensacola limits

Have an income adversely affected by COVID-19

Total household income cannot exceed 80% of Area Median Income

Area Median Income is based on the chart below. If you fall into one of these categories, you may be eligible to receive payments for overdue or back mortgages. Utility payments may also be covered.

Number of people per household Maximum income 1 $38,750.00 2 $44,250.00 3 $49,800.00 4 $55,300.00 5 $59,750.00 6 $64,150.00 7 $68,600.00 8 $73,000.00

The application to apply for financial assistance is open and will continue until all the funds have been given to those in need. To view the application form, click here.

Renters must:

Have been financially impacted by COVID-19

Are at risk of experiencing homelessness of housing instability

Have not received any other rental assistance

Renters and their landlords must fill out an application form. To view the application form, click here.