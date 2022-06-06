PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) – A new bar and restaurant featuring Caribbean-inspired dishes and drinks opened in Pensacola Beach on Monday, according to a news release from Specialty Restaurants. Whiskey Joe’s Bar and Grill, located at 400 Quietwater Beach Road, is a casual, waterfront bar known for its “Floribbean” food and drinks – a culinary style from south Florida that mixes a variety of Caribbean cuisines.

Specialty Restaurants owns and operates more than a dozen restaurants in Florida and California. Like other SR restaurants, the new Whiskey Joe’s in Pensacola Beach offers waterfront views already enjoyed by patrons of Bamboo Willie’s and Admiral Goodtimes.

The restaurant highlights their “World Famous Barefoot Bar” along with a takeout window for to-go food and cocktails. With almost 400 outdoor seating options, guests have a choice between the outdoor deck or sandy beach spots.

While the restaurant has refurbished its structure, Whiskey Joe’s decided to keep some of the building’s history, including a stained glass installed in 1986 for the Jubilee Oyster Bar and Grill.

Other Whiskey Joe’s locations can be found throughout Florida, including in Miami, Ellenton, Port Richey and Tampa.

Whiskey Joe’s will be open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight. Guests can enjoy live music Friday and Saturday evenings including Sunday from 3-7pm.