FHP: SUV sideswipes FedEx truck, overturns and slams into tree on I-10 in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Three people are seriously injured after the SUV they were in sideswiped a FedEx truck, overturned, and then slammed into a tree.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to the crash on I-10 near mile marker 4 at 2:10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26.

Investigators say the crash happened after the driver of a Kia Sorento drifted into the median and overcorrected, sideswiping into a FedEx truck. The driver of the Kia then lost control, and the car overturned several times before hitting a tree on the south shoulder of the interstate, according to a news release from Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver and her two passengers were taken to Sacred Heart Hospital and treated for serious injuries. They are in stable condition and the driver of the FedEx truck did not have any injuries, according to the release.