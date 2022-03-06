PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Members of the Florida Highway Patrol are looking for whoever hit and killed a man with a vehicle Saturday morning. State Troopers say a 68-year-old man was walking west on the eastbound side of Patton Drive. He was hit by a vehicle heading eastbound.

The 68-year-old walker was killed and troopers say the vehicle that hit him drove off. The FHP responded at about 8:30 Saturday morning. They don’t have much information on the vehicle–just that it may have been “an older model, with front end damage and damage to a glass headlight.” The report says anyone with information is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at FHP (347) or Crime Stoppers. The name of the victim has not been released.