ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of a BMW that crashed into an Escambia County School bus Tuesday morning.

According to FHP, an Escambia County School bus was struck by a silver BMW at the intersection of Beverly Parkway and Rock Island Place.

Shortly after the crash, the BMW left the scene.

There were no injuries to the driver or the four children on the bus.

The bus sustained minor damages.

An investigation is ongoing to locate the BMW and identify the driver.