FHP: 22 cars damaged by rocks on I-10

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol says 22 cars were damaged Thursday by rocks falling from an overpass on Interstate 10 in Escambia County.

But troopers say right now, it’s a mystery how and why the rocks fell and hit the cars.

FHP says the damage to the cars could have been caused by someone throwing rocks or damage to an overpass.

Troopers responded Thursday night to a train overpass between Mile Marker 10 and 11 on I-10. There had been reports that two men were throwing rocks off of the overpass, but FHP later discovered the overpass had damage and holes in a sidewall, leading them to believe rocks could have fallen down into traffic.

Troopers say they tried to locate suspects but could not find any.

The investigation is considered closed, according to FHP, but if any new information presents itself, the case will be reopened.