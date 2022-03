CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG) — One person is dead and two others are injured following a crash Friday morning in Cantonment, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP was dispatched to Kingsfield Drive and Highway 97 around 10:30 a.m.

Two cars crashed in the intersection, FHP said.

One person was pronounced deceased on the scene. Two others were transported to a local hospital.

We’ll update this story as soon as more information becomes available.