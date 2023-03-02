PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After a two-year hiatus, ferry service is returning to Pensacola Bay.

Gulf Islands National Seashore operates two 149-passenger, catamaran-style vessels named “Turtle Runner” and “Pelican Perch.” The vessels offer air-conditioned interior and a covered exterior with seating and restrooms. Imported and domestic beer, wine, soft drinks and water are available for purchase.

The ferry service will circulate between downtown Pensacola, Fort Pickens and Pensacola Beach.

There will be a kickoff event Saturday, March 4 at 9:30 a.m. at the ferry landing on Jefferson Street in downtown Pensacola.

