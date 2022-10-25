UPDATE – Escambia County Public Schools Communication’s Coordinator Cody Strother told WKRG News 5 a bomb threat was called into the school at 9 a.m., Tuesday morning.

He said law enforcement got involved and were able to clear the school. Students are now on their way back into the school.

“The next step is going to be giving this over to law enforcement and they will start investigating the source of the phone call,” Strother said.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Ferry Pass Elementary School has been evacuated as they investigate a threat.

Deputies said they were called to the school around 9-9:30 a.m., and they are currently still on the scene.

The sheriff’s office was unable to give any further details at the moment.