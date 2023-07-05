PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office called it “the most organized drug dealer kit,” in a Facebook post about a traffic stop turned drug bust.

James Davis, 52, faces six charges, including drug trafficking and possession of a weapon, according to jail records. He is being held on a $113,000 bond.

ECSO said a deputy stopped Davis in a red Jeep for a seatbelt violation and improper registration at the intersection of Kenmore Road and Highway 29. Deputies say a K-9 alerted to the Jeep, which lead to a search of the vehicle.

Deputies said they found a Milwaukee toolbox with drugs and an array of paraphernalia: pipes, fentanyl, meth, brass knuckles, baggies and needles.