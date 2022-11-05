PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department said they arrested a man in connection to a Friday night shooting on N 9 Avenue and E Chase St., according to a release from the PPD.
Leonte Demetris Wright, 38, of Pensacola, is facing seven charges including attempted homicide. Wright was taken into custody “shortly thereafter the shooting,” on Friday, Nov. 4 and is being held on a $119,500 bond.
Wright’s charges are as follows:
- attempted homicide
- possessing a firearm by a felon
- carrying concealed firearm
- fire weapon
- possession of drugs
- possession of marijuana
- destroying evidence
PPD has not released the name of the victim. He is being treated at a local hospital, according to release.
