PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was indicted for a shooting on March 9 at Coyote Sports Bar in Pensacola, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Florida.

Quinton L. Pete, 33, allegedly attempted to rob people with a gun at Coyote’s Sports Bar on March 9. Pete had already been convicted of a felony before this incident occurred. The Pensacola Police Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearm and Explosives, and the United States Marshals Service worked together to locate Pete in Dallas, Texas and arrest him.

Officials said the indictment is not evidence of guilt; it is the grand jury alleging that Pete committed a federal crime.