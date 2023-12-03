ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Transportation will host a “hybrid public meeting” regarding State Road 295’s resurfacing, rehabilitation and restoration design project in January.

The project on S.R. 295 will take place on a 3.7-mile stretch of road from north of Barrancas Avenue to S.R. 727/295.

“This project is aimed at preserving and extending the service life of the existing pavement, including existing travel lanes, auxiliary lanes, median crossovers, and paved shoulders,” according to a news release from FDOT.

Maps and drawings will be displayed at the meeting, and FDOT representatives will discuss the proposed improvements.

The meeting will be held online and in person on Jan. 11 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The in-person meeting will take place at the Pensacola State College, Warrington Campus.

Preregistration is required for the virtual meeting and encouraged for the in-person meeting.

The last day to submit comments about the public meeting is Jan. 22, 2024.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: 20 minors arrested at Mobile bar for underage drinking